April 15, 2019

April 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1010 GMT on Monday:

** Publicis Groupe SA will pay $4.4 billion to acquire Alliance Data System Corp’s Epsilon marketing unit, the French advertising group said on Sunday, expanding its digital business and North American footprint.

** Waste Management Inc said it would buy smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc in a deal valued at $4.9 billion, including debt.

** Belgian metals and mining company Nyrstar NV’s major shareholder Trafigura Group is set to take control of the company as part of a recapitalization plan, Nyrstar said.

** Ireland’s first real estate investment trust, Green REIT, which has property assets of 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), is putting itself up for sale in a bid to “maximise value for shareholders”.

** The biggest shareholder in South Korean oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank said that state-owned Saudi Aramco has agreed to buy a 17 percent stake in its oil processing operations for 1.4 trillion won ($1.24 billion).

** Malaysian state-owned oil and gas firm Petronas said it had acquired a Singapore-based solar energy company as part of a strategy to move into renewable energy, chasing high-growth business to complement its mainstay operations.

** The top shareholder of South Korea’s second-largest carrier, Asiana Airlines Inc, said it would sell its entire stake in the debt-ridden firm to keep it afloat.

** Swiss insurer Baloise Holding AG said it is acquiring the Belgian insurer Fidea NV for 480 million euros ($543 million) from China’s Anbang Insurance Group to boost its position in the Belgian non-life and life insurance market.

** Drug developer Catalent Inc has agreed to buy privately held, gene-therapy focused Paragon Bioservices Inc for $1.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holding Plc said on Sunday it is in talks to acquire Investec PLC’s wealth management business in Ireland.

Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru

