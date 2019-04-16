(Adds Sberbank; updates Kingspan)

April 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday:

** Hulu has bought back wireless carrier AT&T Inc’s stake in the U.S. entertainment streaming service for $1.43 billion, in a deal that values Hulu at $15 billion, the two companies said on Monday.

** Japan’s Nidec Corp said it would buy Omron Corp’s automotive electronics unit for about 100 billion yen ($893.5 million) as the precision motor maker accelerates its push into autonomous driving.

** Asiana Airlines Inc’s creditors are working on a financial support plan for the debt-laden South Korean carrier that would target a sale of the airline and its two budget affiliates over the next six months, its main creditor said.

** Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to sell electric car technology to Singulato, its first deal with a Chinese electric vehicle startup, allowing the fledgling firm to speed up development of a planned mini EV.

** Irish insulation company Kingspan Group Plc has made a 700 million euro ($789.95 million) offer for the insulation and flexible foams units of Belgium’s Recticel NV .

** Russia’s largest lender Sberbank is in talks to provide financing for a deal involving mid-sized food retailer O’Key, but it does not plan to buy it, CEO German Gref said.

** German Gref, the head of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, said he could not confirm if the bank was in talks with Azerbaijan’s state energy company Socar about a possible sale of the Antipinsky oil refinery.