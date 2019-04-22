(Adds Essel Propack Ltd, Uniper; Updates SK Hynix)

April 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Nissan Motor Co Ltd will reject a management integration proposal from French partner Renault SA and will call for an equal capital relationship, Nikkei said, citing sources.

** Uniper should explore a deeper break-up to overcome antitrust hurdles that have prevented Finland’s Fortum from taking full control of the German utility, activist investor Knight Vinke said.

** South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc is looking at buying part of logic chip maker MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding nothing had been decided.

** Thomas Cook has been tentatively approached about a takeover of its tour operating unit, or the entire company, by several parties as its lenders prepare for crunch talks over the state of its finances, Sky News reported on Saturday.

** Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF), Thailand’s largest agriculture conglomerate, said it would acquire Canadian pork producer HyLife Investments for C$498 million ($372.7 million) to expand its North American business.

** Saudi Aramco will acquire Royal Dutch Shell’s 50 percent stake in their Saudi refining joint venture SASREF for $631 million, the two companies said on Sunday.

** India’s packaging company Essel Propack Ltd said that private equity funds backed by Blackstone Group agreed to buy a majority stake in the company.