April 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1200 GMT on Monday:

** Nissan Motor Co Ltd will reject a management integration proposal from French partner Renault SA and will call for an equal capital relationship, Nikkei said, citing sources.

** Thomas Cook has been tentatively approached about a takeover of its tour operating unit, or the entire company, by several parties as its lenders prepare for crunch talks over the state of its finances, Sky News reported on Saturday.

** Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF), Thailand’s largest agriculture conglomerate, said it would acquire Canadian pork producer HyLife Investments for C$498 million ($372.7 million) to expand its North American business.

** Saudi Aramco will acquire Royal Dutch Shell’s 50 percent stake in their Saudi refining joint venture SASREF for $631 million, the two companies said on Sunday.

** SK Hynix Inc is looking at buying a stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding nothing had been decided. (Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)