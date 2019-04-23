April 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** E-commerce giant Amazon and French retailer Casino are expanding their partnership, with Amazon installing pick-up lockers in Casino stores and making more of the French company’s products available on Amazon.

** Shares and bonds in Thomas Cook Group Plc rallied after a media report said the British travel company was approached by several parties about a possible takeover of its tour operating unit or the entire business.

** China Three Gorges will not change the terms of its takeover bid for EDP-Energias de Portugal utility, the company said on Monday, meaning that if shareholders reject a voting rights reform at their meeting on Wednesday the $10 billion bid will be scuppered.

** Senior executives at T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp made the case to U.S. officials in Washington last week that they should approve a planned tie-up between the two wireless companies, arguing a combined firm would have incentives to “aggressively lower prices.”

** British Land Company Plc said it and joint venture partner Sainsbury Plc sold 12 Superstores properties to U.S.-based Realty Income Corp for 429 million pound ($556.9 million).

** French cooperative insurer Covea said it is seeking to diversify into reinsurance through the acquisition of companies in that business line.

** Swiss-based Partners Group has agreed to acquire CapeOmega, a partner in Norwegian pipeline systems owner Gassled, from HitecVision for 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion), the companies said.

** BNP Paribas said it is in the process of seeking buyers for its stakes in its retail banks in Tunisia and Gabon as France’s largest bank exits some non-core assets. (Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)