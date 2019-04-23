(Adds Deutsche Bank, Sheremetyevo airport; updates Partners Group)

April 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** E-commerce giant Amazon and French retailer Casino are expanding their partnership, with Amazon installing pick-up lockers in Casino stores and making more of the French company’s products available on Amazon.

** Deutsche Bank is expected to announce by Friday at the latest an update on its merger talks with Commerzbank, which are now in their sixth week, people familiar with the matter said.

** Shares and bonds in Thomas Cook Group Plc rallied after a media report said the British travel company was approached by several parties about a possible takeover of its tour operating unit or the entire business.

** China Three Gorges will not change the terms of its takeover bid for EDP-Energias de Portugal utility, the company said on Monday, meaning that if shareholders reject a voting rights reform at their meeting on Wednesday the $10 billion bid will be scuppered.

** Senior executives at T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp made the case to U.S. officials in Washington last week that they should approve a planned tie-up between the two wireless companies, arguing a combined firm would have incentives to “aggressively lower prices.”

** British Land Company Plc said it and joint venture partner Sainsbury Plc sold 12 Superstores properties to U.S.-based Realty Income Corp for 429 million pound ($556.9 million).

** French cooperative insurer Covea said it is seeking to diversify into reinsurance through the acquisition of companies in that business line.

** Swiss-based asset manager Partners Group has agreed to buy CapeOmega, a partner in Norwegian pipeline owner Gassled, from HitecVision for 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion), the companies said on Monday.

** BNP Paribas said it is in the process of seeking buyers for its stakes in its retail banks in Tunisia and Gabon as France’s largest bank exits some non-core assets.

** Private shareholders in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport may sell a 30 percent stake to raise money for a potential purchase of Russia’s 30.5 percent holding at a later date, the chairman of Sheremetyevo’s board Alexander Ponomarenko told Reuters. (Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)