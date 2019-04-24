April 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1230 GMT on Wednesday:

** Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp sought to scuttle Chevron Corp’s takeover of Anadarko Petroleum Corp with a $57 billion bid that raises the prospect of the first hostile battle for a major oil company in years.

** U.S. activist investor Elliott revealed a 1.2 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) stake in SAP and said it supported a new management efficiency drive, sending shares in the German business software company to an all-time high.

** Royal Dutch Shell is in talks to buy BP’s stake in the Shearwater oil and gas field in the British North Sea for around $250 million, three industry sources told Reuters.

** Allianz and Amundi are both considering deals to take over Deutsche Bank’s asset management unit DWS, sources close to the matter said.

** CBS Corp on Tuesday said it had suspended its search for a new chief executive and extended the role of its interim CEO Joseph Ianniello until the end of the year, renewing speculation the U.S. media company will seek to merge with peer Viacom Inc.

** Developer Related Companies said on Tuesday one of its affiliates has agreed to buy the global headquarters of AT&T’s WarnerMedia in Manhattan for about $2.2 billion, in one of the city’s most expensive commercial real estate deals.

** Japan’s Softbank Group Corp will invest around 900 million euros ($1 billion) in Wirecard in a convertible bond deal that will give it a 5.6 percent stake in the German digital payments company.

** French catering company Elior said it had received a firm offer of 1.542 billion euros from private equity firm PAI Partners for its ‘Areas’ concession catering business, as Elior sells off non-core assets to improve its performance.

** German railway operator Deutsche Bahn has asked potential suitors of its British unit Arriva to express their interest in the asset by May 3, according to an advertisement published in the Financial Times newspaper.

** The Italian government could invest around 145 million euros ($163 million) in equity in any vehicle set up to rescue loss-making airline Alitalia, a government source told Reuters.

** Bulgaria’s regulator said it was examining Eurohold to establish its financial situation given its bid to acquire the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ.

** French construction and transport infrastructure group Eiffage remains interested in opportunities presented by Channel Tunnel operator Getlink, in which it bought a 5 percent stake last December.

** Poland’s biggest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen , plans to start investment in offshore wind farms in 2024, Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said. (Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)