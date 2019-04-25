April 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank said their merger talks had ended, with execution risks, restructuring costs and capital requirements dashing German attempts to create a mega-bank.

** Occidental Petroleum Corp on Wednesday started the first takeover battle for a major oil company in years, offering $38 billion for Anadarko Petroleum Corp, a bid that topped a $33 billion offer by Chevron Corp.

** Britain’s competition regulator has blocked Sainsbury’s proposed 7.3 billion pound ($9.4 billion) takeover of Walmart owned Asda - a huge blow to the supermarket groups who wanted to combine to overtake market leader Tesco .

** State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) has hired Canada’s Scotia Bank to help find a financial partner for a 30 percent stake in its British subsidiary Dana Petroleum, two banking sources said.

** Japan’s Hitachi Ltd plans to sell its majority stake in Hitachi Chemical, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in what would mark the latest deal by the sprawling conglomerate to streamline its businesses.

** U.S. investment firms KKR and BlackRock are raising a $3 billion loan to back the purchase of a 40 percent stake in ADNOC Oil Pipelines, an entity of the Abu Dhabi state oil company, according to Project Finance International, a news service that is part of Refinitiv.

** South Korea’s Kumho Industrial Co Ltd said it has hired Credit Suisse to manage the sale of its stake in Asiana Airlines.