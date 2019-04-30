The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S.-based Blackstone Group said it had agreed to acquire South Korean wholesale drug distributor Geo-Young in a deal with the company’s founder.

** WageWorks Inc, an administrator of employee benefits, confirmed on Monday that HealthEquity Inc, a U.S. custodian of health savings accounts, had offered to acquire it.

** Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA said in a filing on Monday it agreed to buy online shoe retailer Netshoes Ltd for approximately $62 million.

** Orient Overseas International Ltd said it has agreed to sell its Long Beach container terminal to a subsidiary of Australia’s Macquarie Group for $1.78 billion.

** Ireland’s largest newspaper group, Independent News & Media, said it had agreed to a takeover offer by European media group Mediahuis which valued the company at 145.6 million euros.

** Russia’s Severgroup, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, has completed the acquisition of a 42-percent stake in food retailer Lenta, Lenta said in a statement.

** Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings said it was in discussions with London-listed financial services firm Atlas Mara Limited about acquiring stakes in banks in Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania.