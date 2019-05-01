May 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc committed $10 billion to Occidental Petroleum Corp’s $38 billion cash-and-stock bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp, boosting its chances of snatching a deal from Chevron Corp .

** Educational publishers McGraw-Hill Education Inc and Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc are planning an all-stock merger, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, has acquired the business and assets of the international express division of Israel’s FC (Flying Cargo) Express Ltd, the companies said.

** Privately held industrial conglomerate GFG Alliance said it would spend up to A$100 million ($70.5 million) to get a controlling interest in a copper and iron ore developer to provide materials for its Australian copper and steel business.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has recused himself from the Justice Department's deliberations on whether to allow T-Mobile to proceed with its $26 billion acquisition of Sprint S.N, according to a source familiar with the decision.