May 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Activist fund firm Cevian Capital, Ericsson’s largest owner, said it had made “a minor adjustment” in its holding in the mobile network gear maker, selling 22 million B-shares in recent months.

** Australian property developer Villa World received a sweetened takeover offer from AVID Property Group Australia Pty, which now values the company at A$293.5 million($205.9 million).

** Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd offered A$776 million ($544 million) to buy lithium miner Kidman Resources Ltd, its second bid in two months to deepen its exposure to high-tech minerals.