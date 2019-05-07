May 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 AM GMT on Tuesday:

** Vodafone will give Telefonica Deutschland wholesale access to its high-speed broadband network to try to help secure approval for its acquisition of Liberty Global’s cable business in Germany and eastern Europe.

** Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said it could further reduce its stake in online banking unit FinecoBank , a prized asset whose sale would help to buttress the group’s financial strength.

** Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali has resources for acquisitions and is looking for shopping opportunities in Europe and in the asset management sector, Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said.

** Spanish phone towers group Cellnex may consider a takeover bid for British tower company CTIL, but could not afford to invest in France’s TDF after agreeing to buy 10,700 sites in France, Italy and Switzerland, its chief executive said.

** Lufthansa will make an offer for Thomas Cook’s German airline Condor with an option to acquire the remaining airlines of the British travel group, Lufthansa’s CEO said.

** Telecoms group Iliad has agreed to sell its mobile tower assets in France and Italy to Cellnex for 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion), in a deal aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and general financial position.

** BMW’s Chief Executive Harald Krueger said there are no plans for the Bavarian carmaker to take a stake in rival Daimler as the two carmakers continue talks on how to deepen cooperation in the area of autonomous vehicles.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, is considering listing a minority stake in its Asian operations to create a separate business that could lead consolidation of brewing in the region.

** Edizione, the holding company of Italy’s Benetton family, has increased its stake in Assicurazioni Generali to 4 percent, the Italian insurer’s Chairman Gabriele Galateri said. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)