May 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** EU antitrust regulators will open an in-depth investigation into Telia Company’s close to $1 billion bid for Bonnier Broadcasting after it failed to address competition concerns, two people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. fund manager BlackRock has pulled out of a proposed rescue of Italian bank Carige, a move that could push Rome’s fragile government into another costly state bailout.

** Aurelia Metals Ltd said it was no longer in talks about a possible acquisition of the CSA mine in New South Wales, the second Australian miner since April to back off from plans to buy the Glencore Plc-owned copper mine.

** Schick and Wilkinson razor brands owner Edgewell Personal Care Co said it would buy shaving startup Harry’s Inc in a $1.37 billion cash-and-stock deal, to expand in a fast-growing U.S. grooming market.

** Australian internet firm TPG Telecom Ltd’s best bet to recover from the serious blow dealt by regulators who blocked its $10 billion merger bid with a rival lies with the courts, with analysts doubting any alternative plans can succeed.

** Novartis is buying dry-eye drug Xiidra from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co for up to $5.3 billion as the Swiss drugmaker refreshes its ophthalmic medicines portfolio with a potential blockbuster.

GlaxoSmithKline's deal to buy Pfizer's consumer healthcare business will not lesson competition in Australia, the country's anti-trust regulator said on Thursday as it approved the deal.