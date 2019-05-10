May 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** South Africa’s Competition Appeals Court will rule next week on a union request to block the mining deal in which Sibanye-Stillwater intends to acquire rival Lonmin , legal counsel said.

** Thailand’s Global Power Synergy Pcl plans to buy a 250-megawatt power project from Thai Oil Pcl for $757 million, the companies said.

** Britain’s Brewin Dolphin has agreed to buy Investec’s Irish wealth business for 44 million euros ($49 million) in cash in a deal it said would make it one of the country’s top-three wealth managers.

** Utilities investor Infratil Ltd said it was in talks with Vodafone Group Plc to buy, along with another unnamed party, the telecom giant’s New Zealand operations.

** Chevron Corp abandoned its takeover bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Thursday, outmaneuvered by Occidental Petroleum Corp’s higher, $38 billion offer that included more than three times as much cash.

** Latin America’s largest investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA may spinoff its 29% stake in the Swiss private bank EFG International, the chief financial officer told analysts on Thursday. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)