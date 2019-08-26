Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1145 GMT on Monday:

** E-commerce solutions firm Pitney Bowes Inc said it would sell its software solutions business to enterprise software company Syncsort for $700 million in an all-cash deal.

** Celgene Corp will sell its psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash to Amgen Inc, taking Celgene a step closer to a $74-billion takeover by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

** Oil and gas producer PDC Energy Inc said it would buy smaller rival SRC Energy Inc in a $971.3 million deal to boost its cash flow as investors in the sector press for higher returns from companies.

** A consortium led by Asian private equity group RRJ Capital is finalising a deal with Chinese conglomerate HNA Group to invest $4 billion in HNA unit Ingram Micro Inc for a controlling stake in the U.S. electronics distributor, a source said.

** Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab is set to invest “several hundred million dollars” in Vietnam where the company sees its next major growth market, just weeks after it unveiled a $2 billion plan in Indonesia.

** Third Point LLC, the U.S. hedge fund that has pushed for changes at companies ranging from Nestle SA to Campbell Soup Co, has amassed a stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica SA, people familiar with the matter said.