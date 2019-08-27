Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Lithium miner Galaxy Resources Ltd said it bought the $28.8 million dollar debt of troubled smaller peer Alita Resources Ltd from a group of lenders led by fund manager Tribeca Investment Partners.

** French oil major Total said it had signed deals to transfer some of its assets in Kenya, Guyana and Namibia to Qatar Petroleum.

** United Arab Emirates-based utility Utico FZC said it had agreed on a restructuring deal with Singapore’s indebted water treatment firm Hyflux Ltd, giving it 88% of the company.

** Sunrise Communications remains in talks with top shareholder Freenet about the planned 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.46 billion) takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss business UPC, Sunrise finance chief Andre Krause told Reuters. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

