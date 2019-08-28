Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Midstream energy firm Tallgrass Energy said it had received an offer from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, its partners and affiliates to acquire the shares in the company that they do not already own.

** Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp plan to form a capital tie-up, public broadcaster NHK reported, saying the decision was made at a board meeting.

** Thailand’s military plans to acquire 120 American-made armoured vehicles by 2020, with the first batch of 10 arriving next month, a Thai defence ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

** German broadcaster RTL is reviewing strategic partnerships for ad-tech business SpotX Global, the company said as it reported a drop in core earnings in the first half of the year and named a new Chief Financial Officer. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)