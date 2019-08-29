Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Sony Corp said it would sell its 5% stake in Olympus Corp back to the Japanese endoscope maker for 80.4 billion yen ($762.88 million), a move that was called for by Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point LLC.

** Struggling football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres Plc said it has started a process to invite bids for its business and assets, just weeks after it disclosed accounting issues stretching back to almost a decade.

** German chemicals group BASF said it agreed to sell its pigments business to Japanese printing ink maker DIC corp for 1.15 billion euros ($1.28 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis.

** Malaysia’s Axiata Group Bhd said its planned merger with Norwegian telecoms peer Telenor ASA is on track, after local media reported the deal may have hit a snag.

** Australia's Crown Resorts said it had been informed that a planned $1.2 billion stake sale by casino mogul James Packer to Melco Resorts & Entertainment had been delayed.