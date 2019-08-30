Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Brazilian power company CPFL Energia SA has agreed to acquire the full stake held by its Chinese parent, State Grid Corp of China, in its renewables subsidiary CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA, the company said in a securities filing.

** One of British Steel’s units, TSP Projects, has been sold to the UK subsidiary of French engineering group Systra, a move that will save over 400 jobs, Britain’s Official Receiver said. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)