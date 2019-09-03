(Adds Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Crescent Point Energy Corp, AMS; Updates CNH Industrial)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy privately held Semma Therapeutics for $950 million in cash with an aim to develop potentially curative stem-cell based treatments for diabetes.

** Canada’s Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO said on Tuesday it would exit Uinta Basin in Utah and sell parts of its assets in southeast Saskatchewan for about C$912 million ($687.01 million) as part of its plan to cut debt under a new management.

** Austrian sensor specialist AMS launched a public bid for much bigger Osram Licht that beats a rival offer for the German lighting group from private equity investors Bain Capital and Carlyle Group by 10%.

** Industrial vehicle maker CNH Industrial, said it planned to split its operations in two to create two more focused businesses.

** Japan’s major electricity generator JERA said that it agreed to buy 49% stake in a new 750 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station project in Bangladesh which is under development by India’s Reliance Power.

** Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Tesco Bank’s 3.7 billion pounds ($4.54 billion) UK residential mortgage portfolio, in a move likely to consolidate its dominance of Britain’s ultra-competitive market for home loans.

** Roche Holding and Spark Therapeutics announced another extension of the Swiss drugmaker’s $4.3 billion takeover offer for the U.S. gene therapy specialist as regulatory reviews continue.

** South Korea’s retail-to-airline group Aekyung and activist fund KCGI plan to participate in preliminary bidding for a stake in Asiana Airlines, the country’s No.2 carrier, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Kenya’s central bank approved KCB Group’s acquisition of National Bank of Kenya.

** Auto supplier Continental said it would prepare a spin-off of its Powertrain division as an alternative to a listing, giving the German company additional options for separating the unit amid worsening market conditions.

** Julius Baer’s European head said that the Swiss bank’s Italian subsidiary Kairos Investment Management will look at potential acquisitions in Italy.

** Germany’s Aroundtown and TLG Immobilien are examining a merger to create a pan-European commercial real estate market leader worth 25 billion euros ($28 billion).

** MTG shares leapt as much as 25% on Monday after the Swedish e-sports and gaming firm said Chinese live streaming platform Huya would buy a stake in its Turtle Entertainment (ESL) business and help it expand into China.

** Aventicum Capital Management Qatar (ACMQ), part of a joint venture between Credit Suisse and the Qatar Investment Authority, said it had acquired “selected funds and mandates” from Qatari asset manager Amwal LLC.

** Kinepolis agreed to acquire U.S.-based MJR Digital Cinemas for an enterprise value of $152.25 million to enter the U.S. market.

** India announced a series of mergers involving 10 state-owned banks, as it moves to strengthen a sector struggling under a mountain of debt and ensure stronger balance sheets to boost lending and revive economic growth.

** German real estate firm TLG Immobilien said on Sunday it is evaluating a potential merger with rival Aroundtown SA AT1.DE after buying a nearly 10% stake in Aroundtown for about 1.02 billion euros ($1.14 billion).

** Bangladesh has signed an agreement to buy 718 megawatts of electricity from India’s Reliance Power over the next 22 years, the company said.

** Israeli real estate developer Gazit Globe, which plans to buy the 40% of Atrium European Real Estate it does not already own, agreed to sell 6% of Atrium to Israeli insurer Phoenix Holdings for 75 million euros ($84 million).

** Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai sought approval from his colleagues to order the go ahead for Nexstar Media Group Inc’s acquisition of Tribune Media Co in a $6.4 billion tie-up, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

** Philip Green is preparing to break up his Topshop-to-Dorothy Perkins fashion empire, the Sunday Times reported citing unidentified sources. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)