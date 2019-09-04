Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: ** Investment manager Miton agreed to merge with larger rival Premier Asset Management Group Plc in an all-share deal, in which Miton shareholders will receive 0.30186 Premier shares in exchange for each Miton share. ** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said it signed a $600 million pipeline infrastructure investment agreement with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. ** Russian state-controlled VTB Bank, which has been expanding its grain business, is still interested in buying half of the Taman grain terminal on the Black Sea, the bank’s chief executive Andrey Kostin said. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)