Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone Group Inc are selling a 6.2% stake they owned in Scout24 AG to institutional investors, according to two bookrunners handling the deal, months after their failed attempt to buy the German classifieds group.

** Canadian grain company Parrish & Heimbecker Ltd said it has acquired 10 locations of Louis Dreyfus Co, as part of plan to grow its grain supply chain across the country.

** A federal judge reviewing a Justice Department decision to allow U.S. pharmacy chain and benefits manager CVS Health Corp to merge with health insurer Aetna said that the agreement was in fact legal under antitrust law.

** Kidman Resources Ltd said its shareholders voted in favour of conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd purchase of the lithium miner for about A$776 million ($524.11 million).

** The Dutch market regulator said it would not allow the proposed 130 million euro ($144.8 million) acquisition by postal service company PostNL of its main rival Sandd because it would create a monopoly.

** Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and his junior partner Patrik Tkac have acquired a 4.63% stake in Casino via their joint investment firm Vesa Equity Investment, the debt-laden French retailer said. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)