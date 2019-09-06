Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. buyout groups Carlyle and Apollo are working on competing offers for Deutsche Bahn’s Arriva unit as the auction enters its final stage, people close to the matter said.

** Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets for up to $4 billion, ending its production in a country where it started operations more than a century ago, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Norway’s Telenor and Malaysia’s Axiata Group said they had called off talks to create a telecoms joint venture with nearly 300 million customers across South Asia and Southeast Asia, sending Telenor shares lower.

** HPX, a company run by billionaire mining investor Robert Friedland, signed a deal with the Guinean government to develop the Mount Nimba iron ore deposit, Guinea’s mines minister told Reuters.

** Greene King Plc said comparable sales at its pubs rose 1.5% over the last seven weeks, as it prepared for a proposed 4.6 billion pound ($5.68 billion) takeover by a company founded by Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-Shing.

** Japan’s SBI Holdings plans to invest at least 2 billion yen ($18.7 million) in regional lender Shimane Bank , the Nikkei business daily reported, in a tie-up that could eventually see it take 30%.

** Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co will pay $3 billion for a 10% stake in Swiss drugmaker Roivant Sciences Ltd and interests in five of its biopharmaceutical businesses, the two companies said.

** Alibaba Group has agreed to buy e-commerce business Kaola from Chinese gaming company NetEase for $2 billion, adding a platform that specializes in supplying curated luxury goods from abroad to domestic consumers. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)