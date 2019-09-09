Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Qatar has shortlisted international oil firms for a stake in its expanded North Field megaproject, Qatar Petroleum’s chief executive told Reuters, but may still choose to go it alone unless majors offer it significant value.

** Italy’s Snam is working on a bid for a stake in a $6 billion natural gas pipeline in the United States in what would be the gas group’s first foray outside Europe, four sources told Reuters.

** Adevinta’s French unit Leboncoin has agreed to buy Argus Group for an undisclosed amount, boosting its position as an online market place for second-hand cars in France, the Norwegian company said.

** Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc said its third largest shareholder DBAY Advisors Limited has made a preliminary expression of interest to buy the firm, which has been grappling with issues that have led to a shake-up of the top level management.

** Shares in Britain’s Intu Properties surged as much as 22% on speculation a private equity group could buy out the shopping centre operator, which has been hit by high-profile retail failures and a hefty debt burden.

** Tokyo Century Corp said it would will turn U.S. aircraft leasing firm Aviation Capital Group into a wholly owned subsidiary by buying the 75.5% stake it does not already own for about $3 billion from Pacific Life Insurance Co.

** Shares in Air France-KLM fell sharply after a French minister named the airline group as a likely bidder for bankrupt carrier Aigle Azur, which left 19,000 passengers stranded after abruptly halting operations.

** Finland’s Kone has hired German law firm Hengeler Mueller ahead of a planned takeover bid for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator division, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Kenyan lender Equity Group said it was in talks with some of Banqué Commerciale du Congo’s (BCDC) shareholders to buy a controlling stake for cash, stepping up its expansion in Africa.

** Russian state lender VTB denied a report it was in talks with Chinese companies about a possible investment in EN+, which manages the energy and aluminium assets previously controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

** Czech utility CEZ kicked off the sale of its Romanian assets, calling for potential bidders to state their interest for a tender by Sept. 25. (Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)