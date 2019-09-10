Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1200 GMT on Tuesday:

** Mallinckrodt Plc said it would sell BioVectra Inc to private equity firm H.I.G. Capital for up to $250 million, a week after the drugmaker downplayed bankruptcy concerns amid opioid litigation uncertainties.

** Britain’s Galliford Try has restarted talks to sell its residential housing businesses to Bovis Homes after Bovis nudged up its proposed offer to 1.08 billion pounds ($1.34 billion) and included a cash component.

** German high-voltage power transmission network Amprion, whose owners include RWE and Munich Re, is evaluating options to bring in fresh funds, two people familiar with the matter said.

** A consortium led by CSA Energie-Infrastruktur Schweiz (CSA) has 89.22% of shares in Swiss utility Alpiq, according to initial results of a tender offer announced by Alpiq amid a fight with an activist investor.

** The Polish government is in talks with its Slovakian counterpart to acquire the Bratislava Stock Exchange, the Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting an unnamed source.

** Billionaire investor John Paulson’s hedge fund on Monday urged Callon Petroleum Co to drop its proposed $3.2 billion acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, and instead consider selling itself.

** Spanish oil giant Repsol SA is in advanced talks to acquire some deepwater assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from Exxon Mobil Corp for about $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Shopify Inc said on Monday it would buy warehouse technology provider 6 River Systems Inc for about $450 million, as it looks to accelerate growth of its fulfillment network.

** Northland Power Inc said on Monday it would buy most of Colombian utility Empresa de Energia de Boyaca (EBSA) in a deal valued at C$1.05 billion ($797.9 million), including debt.

** Delta Air Lines raised its stake in Korean Air Lines’ parent company Hanjin Kal to 9.21% from 5.13%, giving a boost to the management of South Korea’s top carrier that seeks to thwart a local activist fund’s challenge.

** Australia’s Pacific Energy Ltd said it has received a takeover bid from a consortium valuing its equity at about A$466.7 million ($319.9 million), trumping a rival bid already recommended by the board.

** Australia’s antitrust regulator has hurt competition by blocking a A$15 billion ($10 billion) merger between the nation’s third- and fourth-largest telecoms providers, the companies said in court as their legal appeal got underway.