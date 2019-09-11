Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has made an unsolicited $39 billion takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange, an offer contingent on the LSE ditching its acquisition of data company Refinitiv.

** The Bratislava Stock Exchange is not in talks about a takeover by the Warsaw bourse, its top shareholder said, denying a Polish media report.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and buyout firm KKR are among the suitors who have advanced to the second round of an auction to buy into the hospital unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp, sources told Reuters.

** SoftBank-backed ride hailer Grab is in talks to merge OVO, an Indonesian digital payments firm in which it owns shares, with an Ant Financial-backed local peer to build heft and power ahead of archrival Gojek, people familiar with the matter said.

** Carrefour denied it was examining a potential bid for debt-laden Casino, after BFM TV reported the French retailer was weighing up an all-share offer for its rival.

** Martin Sorrell said his new digital advertising company S4 Capital was increasingly being asked to bid for major corporate accounts, keeping it on track to double the size of the company by 2021.

** A consortium led by South Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments said it agreed to buy 15 hotels in the United States from Chinese troubled insurer Anbang Insurance Group .

** A unit of Spain’s Ferrovial S.A. is appealing a Canadian court decision that green-lighted the sale of SNC Lavalin Group Inc’s 10.01% stake in a toll highway for C$3.25 billion ($2.47 billion), a source and the Montreal-based company told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Catalyst Capital Group Inc holds roughly 16% of Hudson’s Bay Co shares after investors took part in its tender offer, bolstering the buyout firm’s position against a take-private deal, according to a Canadian securities filing made on Tuesday. (Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)