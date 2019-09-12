Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:

** The London Stock Exchange’s board will meet in the coming days to make a decision on the Hong Kong bourse’s surprise $39 billion takeover proposal, a source close to the British company said, as the market poured cold water on the deal.

** Yahoo Japan Corp said it will take over Japan’s biggest online fashion retailer Zozo Inc for 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion), seeking to breathe fresh life into the business and compete better against the likes of Amazon.com .

** Spotify Technology SA has acquired music production marketplace SoundBetter, the music streaming service said, without disclosing terms of the transaction.

** General Electric Co said on Wednesday it plans to reduce its ownership in oil and gas company Baker Hughes to 38.4% from 50.4% at June-end, and aims to raise $2.7 billion in the process.

** Talk that Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 grocer, could be subject to a takeover bid is “pure speculation”, its Chief Executive Officer David Potts said.

** AMS already has a list of potential strategic buyers for Osram’s digital business it could talk to if it succeeds in purchasing the German lighting group, the chief executive officer of the Austrian sensor specialist said.

** Proceeds from a potential sale of Thyssenkrupp’s elevator division must stay with the group, a leading labor representative said, rejecting the idea of a special dividend for shareholders.

** Activist investor Active Ownership Capital has joined the ranks of shareholders that oppose Sunrise Communications’ planned 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.36 billion) takeover of Liberty Global’s UPC Swiss cable operator.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev said it is continuing to explore an initial public offering in Hong Kong of its Asia Pacific unit, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, two months after saying it will not proceed with the planned listing.

** Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen said it would look to sell its 20% stake in brake systems maker Haldex in a move which could break the ownership deadlock in the Swedish firm dating back to a bidding war in 2017.

** German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie said it had bought a quarter of British battery materials maker Nexeon Ltd.

** World’s largest independent tank storage company Vopak says it has bought a 49% stake in Colombia’s sole liquefied natural gas import facility.