Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Australia’s Pacific Energy Ltd said that suitor QIC Private Capital had raised its initial bid to value the power generator at about A$466.7 million ($320.9 million), matching a rival consortium’s recent offer for the company.

** The London Stock Exchange’s board will meet in coming days to decide on the Hong Kong bourse’s surprise $39 billion takeover proposal, a source close to the British company said on Thursday, as the market poured cold water on the deal.

** About a dozen advocacy groups and unions, including Public Citizen and the American Federation of Teachers, wrote the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday urging it to consider blocking drugmaker AbbVie Inc’s planned $63 billion purchase of Botox maker Allergan Plc.

** Russia’s central bank is sticking to its plan to put bailed-out banks up for sale as soon as possible, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a financial conference.

** Inpex Corp, Japan’s top oil and gas company, wants to expand in Australia at its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and through potential acquisitions, as part of a plan to become a major regional gas company, its Australian boss said.

** Greece’s privatisation agency is considering selling a stake in the country’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, Hellenic said.

** A consortium led by CSA Energie-Infrastruktur Schweiz (CSA) has got 89.22% of shares in Swiss utility Alpiq after a 70 Swiss francs per share tender offer, according to definitive preliminary results.

** Commodities trader and food processor Bunge Ltd said on Thursday it had bought a 30% stake in Brazilian company Agrofel Grãos e Insumos, which sells agricultural supplies in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.