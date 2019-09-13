(Adds OVO Energy, Kone, Bitauto Holdings; Updates London Stock Exchange)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:

** The London Stock Exchange emphatically rejected the Hong Kong bourse’s $39 billion takeover offer, opting to stick with its planned purchase of data and analytics group Refinitiv.

** Australia’s Pacific Energy Ltd said that suitor QIC Private Capital had raised its initial bid to value the power generator at about A$466.7 million ($320.9 million), matching a rival consortium’s recent offer for the company.

** Relative newcomer OVO Energy is set to become one of Britain’s Big Six energy suppliers after striking a 500 million pound ($622.65 million) deal to buy SSE’s retail arm.

** Bitauto Holdings Ltd said it has received a buyout proposal from Tencent Holdings Ltd and Hammer Capital for shares they don’t own in the Chinese online marketer.

** Finland’s Kone is open to a co-shareholding structure in a potential deal to merge with Thyssenkrupp’s elevator division, its chief executive officer told Bloomberg News.

** About a dozen advocacy groups and unions, including Public Citizen and the American Federation of Teachers, wrote the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday urging it to consider blocking drugmaker AbbVie Inc’s planned $63 billion purchase of Botox maker Allergan Plc.

** Russia’s central bank is sticking to its plan to put bailed-out banks up for sale as soon as possible, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a financial conference.

** Inpex Corp, Japan’s top oil and gas company, wants to expand in Australia at its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and through potential acquisitions, as part of a plan to become a major regional gas company, its Australian boss said.

** Greece’s privatisation agency is considering selling a stake in the country’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, Hellenic said.

** A consortium led by CSA Energie-Infrastruktur Schweiz (CSA) has got 89.22% of shares in Swiss utility Alpiq after a 70 Swiss francs per share tender offer, according to definitive preliminary results.

** Commodities trader and food processor Bunge Ltd said on Thursday it had bought a 30% stake in Brazilian company Agrofel Grãos e Insumos, which sells agricultural supplies in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. (Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)