Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Insolvent German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion agreed on exclusive talks with Siemens Gamesa over the sale of a substantial part of its business.

** Denmark’s Lundbeck will buy U.S. drug developer Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a deal valued at almost $2 billion.

** China Mengniu Dairy Co unveiled a plan to buy infant formula maker Bellamy’s Australia Ltd for A$1.43 billion ($983 million), a lifeline for a target beset by regulatory problems that sent its shares soaring.

** German lighting group Osram advised its shareholders to accept a 4.3 billion euro ($4.8 billion) takeover bid from AMS and sell their shares to the Austrian sensor specialist, saying the offer was economically attractive.

** Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust DRG_u.TO said funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc BX.N would buy the Canadian firm in a C$6.2 billion ($4.69 billion) deal.

** Australia’s Pacific Energy said it would back a $321.18 million takeover offer by QIC Private Capital after the investment manager matched a rival consortium’s recent offer for the power supplier.

** Bellamy’s Australia Ltd said China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd will buy the formula maker for A$1.43 billion ($982.98 million).

** German health care group Fresenius has abandoned plans to sell its blood transfusion business, a spokesman said on Sunday, confirming a German media report.

** Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is embarking on a three-week charm offensive with London Stock Exchange investors as the Asian trading house tries to salvage its proposed $39 billion takeover offer.

** Britain’s FirstGroup is pursuing potential options for the separation of its UK First Bus business, a company spokesman said on Sunday.

** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said it entered an agreement to buy back the 35% of its Velocity frequent flyer programme that it does not already own for A$700 million ($481 million) from private-equity group Affinity Equity Partners. (Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)