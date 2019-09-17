Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Sony Corp said it was rejecting a call by Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point LLC to spin-off its chips business, saying that retaining the operations “is the best strategy for enhancing Sony’s corporate value over the long term.”

** EU antitrust regulators have cleared E.ON’s proposed purchase of rival Innogy’s network and retail assets, subject to it selling certain business in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

** Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp has led a $110 million financing round for Brazilian online home goods platform MadeiraMadeira, according to a statement.

** The French government is hoping for improved offers for insolvent airline Aigle Azur and that any offer from Air France will save as many Aigle Azur jobs as possible, junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said.

** South African miner Exxaro Resources Ltd said it acquired the remaining 50% stake in its wind farm joint venture for 1.55 billion rand ($105.56 million) as it looks to expand its energy business.

** The board of Brazil’s MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA , Latin America’s largest homebuilder, has temporarily interrupted the purchase of Florida-based AHS Residential LLC, it said on Monday, saying it will first hear shareholders’ concerns.

** The Federal Communications Commission on Monday said it voted to approve Nexstar Media Group Inc’s acquisition of Tribune Media Co in a $6.4 billion deal. (Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)