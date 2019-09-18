Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Australia’s coalition government will face its biggest test toward investment from mainland China since its May re-election with at least two corporate buyouts likely needing approval from a regulatory body increasingly vigilant of security risks.

** Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said it was looking to sell its 50% stake in the Gippsland Basin oil and gas development in Australia’s Bass Strait as part of a broader review of its portfolio of assets around the world.

** Nissan Motor Co Ltd is looking to sell its vehicle parts and materials distribution business in a deal that may be valued at about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, as the struggling Japanese automaker seeks to slim down.

** National Bank (NBG) plans to sell four portfolios of non-performing loans this year, bankers close to the process said, as Greece’s recovering economy allows its major banks to focus on balance sheet repair after a 10-year debt crisis.

** Britain will investigate the national security impact of the purchase of defence company Cobham by U.S. private equity firm Advent International, potentially delaying or even blocking the $5 billion deal. (Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)