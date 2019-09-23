Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Private equity firm Advent International is in talks to join Bain Capital in its takeover bid for Germany’s Osram , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, a move that could further fuel the bidding war for the lighting group.

** Germany’s Adler Real Estate has agreed to buy ADO Group, a Tel Aviv-listed shareholder in ADO Properties, for 708 million euros ($777 million), the companies said.

** Lufthansa has no plans to acquire insolvent British travel company Thomas Cook, the airline told German newspaper Die Welt. It did not rule out an offer for Cook’s German subsidiary, Condor.

** Australian stockbroker Morgans said it would take over the advisory business of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s online stockbroking firm, CommSec, for an undisclosed sum.

** German residential property firm Vonovia SE said it is buying a majority stake in Swedish peer Hembla from a subsidiary of investment firm Blackstone Group Inc for 1.14 billion euros ($1.26 billion).

** Malaysian private equity firm Navis Capital Partners has began a sale process for Modern Star, the Australian education supplier it bought in 2014, seeking over A$800 million ($542.2 million) for the business, two sources told Reuters.

** Medicinal cannabis million) deal to buy British cannabis oil brand Love Hemp as investment company World High Life announced a 9 million pound ($11.23 it seeks to build a European business.

** Mike Ashley’s retail group Sports Direct International said it had made a 5-pence-a-share offer for Goals Soccer Centres, the struggling football pitch operator that said last month it had misstated historical accounts.

** Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co said on Sunday it was not interested in acquiring struggling Oi SA or any other Brazilian carrier.

** Portuguese publishing group Cofina announced on Saturday that it reached an agreement with Spanish firm Prisa to acquire Media Capital, which operates one of Portugal's biggest TV channels, for an enterprise value of 255 million euros.