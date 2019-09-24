Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing’s (HKEX) bid to take over the London Stock Exchange is about “thinking big” and not about cost savings, HKEX’s Chief Executive Charles Li said.

** Kenya central bank governor said ongoing consolidation in the banking sector will continue.

** Buying data and analytics company Refinitiv bolsters the London Stock Exchange’s position in a growing market, LSE Chief Executive David Schwimmer said.

** German insurer Allianz, Nippon Life and MS&AD Insurance are vying with rivals to buy the Singapore and Vietnam businesses of Britain’s Aviva in a deal likely to be worth up to $2.5 billion, sources said.

** Rare earths producer Arafura Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Chinese permanent magnets manufacturer Baotou Tianhe Magnetics Technology Co Ltd for supplying rare earth products.

** Minority shareholders of cement producer Lafarge Malaysia Berhad on Monday voted down a plan to enter into recurrent related party transactions (RPT) worth about 3.5 billion ringgit ($837.92 million) with YTL Cement Berhad.

** Facebook Inc said on Monday it bought New York-based CTRL-labs, a start-up that is exploring ways for people to communicate with computers using brain signals, in a deal that CNBC said was valued at $1 billion.

** Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk urged investors to approve the 2016 purchase of SolarCity at a big premium to its market value despite knowing the solar installer faced a cash crunch and publicly stating he had recused himself from involvement in the deal, according to court documents unsealed on Monday. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)