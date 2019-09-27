Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings withdrew its support for a $1.3 billion takeover bid by a SoftBank-backed fund, saying it wanted better terms, just a month after it welcomed the “white knight” buyout offer.

** Toyota Motor Corp will raise its stake in Subaru Corp to 20% from around 17%, the two Japanese automakers said, as they leverage their scale to better compete in developing new vehicle technologies.

** Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would buy a 20% stake in LATAM Airlines Group for $1.9 billion, creating a major new airline partnership and ending the Chilean carrier’s ties with American Airlines.

** U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Co said on Thursday it would buy Rolls-Royce Holding’s Civil Nuclear Systems and Services business in North America, to boost its growth in North American and European nuclear markets.

** German real estate group Gewobag has signed an agreement to buy about 6,000 flats in Berlin from peer ADO Properties for 920 million euros ($1 billion), it said late on Thursday. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)