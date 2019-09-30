Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Westpac Banking Corp, Australia’s second-largest bank, is considering selling its life insurance business, two sources told Reuters, in what could be the last of the Big Four lenders to exit the industry.

** French oil major Total has completed the acquisition of Anadarko’s 26.5% stake in Mozambique’s liquefied natural gas project for $3.9 billion, Total said, in a deal expected to raise much-needed revenue for Mozambique.

** Rare diseases specialist Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said it had agreed to buy Dova Pharmaceuticals in a deal valuing the U.S. firm at up to $915 million.

** Swiss telecoms group Sunrise Communications slashed the size of its planned rights issue in a bid to rescue its 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.35 billion) takeover of Liberty Global unit UPC.

** Dubai Aerospace Enterprise favours expanding its fleet via a takeover of a rival after the group was unable to agree on a major order from Airbus and Boeing, its chief executive said.

** Swedish infrastructure investor EQT has bought German fibre optic network operator Inexio, in a deal sources familiar with the transaction said was worth around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)