Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Wintershall Dea has agreed to sell its stakes in Norway’s Nyhamna gas processing terminal and the Polarled gas pipeline to CapeOmega and Solveig Gas to focus on its upstream oil and gas activities, the German company said.

** AstraZeneca Plc said it would sell the global commercial rights for its drug to treat acid reflux to German pharmaceutical company Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH for as much as $276 million.

** Prudential Plc’s Asian asset management unit Eastspring Investments is buying 50.1% of Thanachart Fund Management Co. Ltd. (TFUND) for 4.21 billion baht ($137.5 million), just a year after entering the Thai mutual fund market via an acquisition.

** Oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd said it bought an additional 10% interest in two offshore blocks off Gambia, giving the company a 50% working interest and operatorship of the project.

** Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has formally begun the sale process for eight onshore exploration blocks in the northeastern state of Bahia, the company said.

** New Zealand outdoor clothing maker Kathmandu Holdings said it will buy Rip Curl Group for A$350 million ($236 million) in a deal that sees the last of Australia's big three surf brands fall to overseas control.