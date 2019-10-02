Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is close to a deal to acquire a 25% stake in Israeli advertising technology firm IronSource for at least $450 million, Israeli financial media reported.

** A consortium led by Asian private equity group RRJ Capital has proposed buying PLUS Malaysia Bhd, the country’s biggest expressway toll firm, for 3 billion ringgit ($716 million), a document seen by Reuters showed.

** Gambling group Flutter Entertainment is merging with Nasdaq- and Toronto-listed Stars Group Inc in an all-share deal that will create one of the world’s largest online betting and gaming operators, the companies said.

** Carrefour Brasil said its subsidiary has agreed to buy a 49% stake in Brazilian fintech Ewally Tecnologia e Serviços S.A. for an undisclosed amount, as part of plans to offer digital checking accounts to its customers.