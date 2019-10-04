Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc has emerged as the front-runner to acquire Bombardier Inc’s aerostructures facilities in Belfast and Morocco, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** After months of evaluating sale and merger options, telecommunications gear provider Avaya Holdings Corp announced a strategic partnership and $500 million contribution from RingCentral Inc.

** Australian buyout firm Crescent Capital Partners is looking to sell a water pipeline manufacturer it bought in 2015, two sources told Reuters, aiming to tap increased offshore interest in water infrastructure.

** Thomson Reuters Corp, said it had acquired business-to-business events specialist, FC Business Intelligence (FCBI). (Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

