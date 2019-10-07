Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has acquired 49% of consulting firm Richard Attias & Associates (RAA), Saudi financial news website Maaal reported.

** Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd is not interested in selling PLUS Malaysia Bhd, the country’s biggest expressway toll firm, its managing director said in comments following media reports of interested parties.

** Japan’s JERA Co has acquired a 22% stake in Summit Power International for $330 million, the companies said, to enable the establishment of major energy infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.

** Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor said it agreed to buy Germany’s Creative Chips as part of its push into low-energy connectivity used for devices in the internet of things (IoT).

** Volvo Cars will merge its engine development and manufacturing assets with those of parent Geely, creating a division to supply in-house brands Lotus, LEVC, Lynk and Proton, and also potential rivals with next-generation combustion and hybrid engines.

** Occidental Petroleum Corp has put plans to divest part of its ownership in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners on hold until next year, after failing to attract an offer it deemed attractive, people familiar with the matter said.

** Australia's Fortescue Metals Group confirmed that it had submitted a bid to develop two blocks in the giant Simandou iron ore deposit in Guinea.