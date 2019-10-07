Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc said on DBAY Advisors Limited, its third-largest shareholder, has been granted more time to make a firm takeover offer for the haulage company, and that their talks are ongoing.

** Packaging firm Liqui-Box Corp agreed to sell its bag-in-box business to Peak Packaging to comply with requirements from Britain’s competition watchdog over the U.S.-based company’s takeover of DS Smith’s plastics business.

** South Africa’s Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (Implats) said it would buy Canada-based North American Palladium Ltd for about C$1 billion ($751.77 million), marking the miner’s first purchase outside of Africa.

** German utilities EnBW and RheinEnergie have decided to sell their holdings in regional peer MVV Energie, MVV said.

** Canada’s Knight Terapeutics and Brazilian pharmaceuticals company Eurofarma are interested in acquiring control of Brazilian pharmaceutical company Biotoscana Investments SA, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil is not negotiating with Spain’s Telefonica SA and Telecom Italia SpA about making a joint bid for assets of Brazilian telecoms firm Oi SA, a company spokesman said.

** Germany’s Merck KGaA said it had completed its acquisition of Versum Materials, adding that it expected Versum to contribute around 270 million euros ($296.76 million) to group revenues by the end of the year.

** A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has acquired 49% of consulting firm Richard Attias & Associates (RAA), Saudi financial news website Maaal reported.

** Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd is not interested in selling PLUS Malaysia Bhd, the country’s biggest expressway toll firm, its managing director said in comments following media reports of interested parties.

** Japan’s JERA Co has acquired a 22% stake in Summit Power International for $330 million, the companies said, to enable the establishment of major energy infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.

** Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor said it agreed to buy Germany’s Creative Chips as part of its push into low-energy connectivity used for devices in the internet of things (IoT).

** Occidental Petroleum Corp has put plans to divest part of its ownership in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners on hold until next year, after failing to attract an offer it deemed attractive, people familiar with the matter said.