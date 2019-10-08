Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Australian travel and tourist firm SeaLink Travel Group said it will acquire bus operator Transit Systems Group for an enterprise value of A$635 million ($427.48 million), in a move to help the firm tap international markets.

** Brazilian education provider Kroton SA is creating a new holding entity that will oversee four different companies focused on higher education as well as primary and secondary schooling, as part of a broad organizational reshuffle.

** Hong Kong’s bourse scrapped its unsolicited $39 billion approach for London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) after failing to convince LSE management to back a move that could have transformed both global financial services giants.

** Martin Sorrell’s advertising vehicle S4 Capital said its digital content unit, MediaMonks, would merge with U.S.-based marketing agency Firewood as the company pushes further into a lucrative digital space.

** German wind turbine maker Nordex said it had launched a 10% cash capital increase through a private placement to its anchor shareholder Acciona, which was followed by Acciona launching a takeover offer.

** Spanish wireless infrastructure operator Cellnex said it had reached a deal to buy the telecoms division of Britain’s Arqiva for 2.0 billion pounds ($2.5 billion).

** The privatization of France’s national lottery company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) is expected in a “few weeks” and could raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), FDJ head Stephane Pallez told BFM Business TV.

** Fortum is set to gain control of Uniper by acquiring the stakes of activist funds Elliott and Knight Vinke, a step that could end a long-running deadlock over ownership between the Finnish utility and German energy firm.

** The German government has started preparations to sell state financier Depfa as it seeks to draw a line under the country’s largest bailout of the financial crisis a decade ago, people close to the matter said.

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)