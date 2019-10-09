Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japan’s Marubeni Corp has put a Brazilian port terminal on sale, four sources familiar with the matter said, aiming to shed an asset that has faced tough competition from rival ports in southern Brazil.

** French marine services group Bourbon Corp, which has been in a court restructuring process after its business was impacted by volatile energy markets, said it had received a takeover offer for its assets.

** Germany’s Deutz has bought Futavis GmbH, a maker of battery management systems, as part of a drive by the engine maker to expand its offering of electrified powertrain components, Chief Executive Frank Hiller told Reuters.

** U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported.

** Russian internet company Mail.Ru said it had agreed a joint venture with Alipay, the mobile payments arm of Alibaba Group, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and two other Russian partners.

German public-sector banks Helaba and Deka will consider a merger, a spokeswoman for Germany's savings banks association said, in a sign of consolidation of the country's fragmented banking sector.