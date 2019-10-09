(Adds Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Beijing ByteDance Technology; Updates AT&T)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. Senator Marco Rubio asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to review TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co’s acquisition of Musical.ly.

** Indian lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVB) said the central bank had not approved its merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, making it the latest bank to face struggles in an already troubled sector.

** AT&T Inc said it would sell its wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America Ltd for $1.95 billion, as the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier cuts its huge debt pile.

** Bulgaria’s Eurohold hopes to get all necessary approvals and close a 335 million euro ($368 million) deal to buy the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ by the end of the year, its chairman said.

** German classifieds group Scout24 has attracted interest for its autos unit AutoScout24 from used-car dealing platform Auto1 as well as from several private equity firms, people close to the matter said.

** Japan’s Marubeni Corp has put a Brazilian port terminal on sale, four sources familiar with the matter said, aiming to shed an asset that has faced tough competition from rival ports in southern Brazil.

** French marine services group Bourbon Corp, which has been in a court restructuring process after its business was impacted by volatile energy markets, said it had received a takeover offer for its assets.

** Germany’s Deutz has bought Futavis GmbH, a maker of battery management systems, as part of a drive by the engine maker to expand its offering of electrified powertrain components, Chief Executive Frank Hiller told Reuters.

** U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported.

** Russian internet company Mail.Ru said it had agreed a joint venture with Alipay, the mobile payments arm of Alibaba Group, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and two other Russian partners.

** German public-sector banks Helaba and Deka will consider a merger, a spokeswoman for Germany’s savings banks association said, in a sign of consolidation of the country’s fragmented banking sector. (Compiled by Trisha Roy and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)