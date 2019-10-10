Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings said it had rejected buyout proposals from a “locally renowned” fund as well as U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group, adding to a list of spurned suitors.

** Australia’s AMP Ltd said it will merge its banking and Australian wealth management units as part of a turnaround plan aimed at making the firm more customer-focused, after an inquiry revealed widespread misconduct.

** UCB has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Ra Pharmaceuticals for $2.1 billion, both companies reported, in a deal that will enable the Belgian drugmaker to offer new treatment opportunities for several rare diseases in neurology and immunology.

** Germany’s PNE AG has agreed to a takeover offer from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure (MSIP) which values the wind energy project developer at 300 million euros ($330 million), it said, drawing criticism from a top shareholder.

Firlibia Holdings Ltd, a shareholder in Russian homebuilder PIK Group, has sold 2.15% of PIK shares via an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB) at 345 roubles ($5.33) per share, a source close to the deal told Reuters.