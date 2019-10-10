(Adds Uniper, Osram, Arabtec Holding, Sunrise Communications; updates Eurohold)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Uniper said its suitor, Finnish utility Fortum , had yet to address a range of questions from the German energy firm’s management to convince it to support a takeover deal.

** Private equity groups Bain and Advent are doing thorough due diligence on Osram in preparation for a potential takeover offer, Olaf Berlien, the Chief Executive of the German lighting maker said.

** Arabtec Holding and Trojan Holding have mandated Swiss bank UBS and Dubai-listed Shuaa Capital as advisers on a potential merger between the two United Arab Emirates construction firms, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Proxy adviser ISS recommended shareholders vote against a rights issue that will allow Sunrise Communications to finance a 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.35 billion) purchase of cable operator UPC from Liberty Global, in a report sent to clients.

** The number of suitors for a minority stake in EWE has been boiled down to two as the one of the year’s biggest utility deals in Germany edges towards the finishing line, three people close to the matter said.

** Bulgaria’s competition watchdog will carry out an in-depth inquiry into Eurohold’s planned 335 million euro ($369 million) deal to acquire the local assets of Czech utility CEZ, it said.

** Royal Dutch Shell, Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp and private equity firm KKR have made the final round in an auction for Dutch utility Eneco, three sources close to the matter said.

** ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s U.S. production business, which includes the maker of crime drama ‘Bosch’, is attracting interest from strategic buyers and the German broadcaster aims for a sale by year-end, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim, which operates the Middle East franchise of French retailer Carrefour, is exploring options for its credit card business including enlisting partners to manage unsecured credit risk, two banking sources told Reuters.

** Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings said it had rejected buyout proposals from a “locally renowned” fund as well as U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group, adding to a list of spurned suitors.

** Australia’s AMP Ltd said it will merge its banking and Australian wealth management units as part of a turnaround plan aimed at making the firm more customer-focused, after an inquiry revealed widespread misconduct.

** UCB has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Ra Pharmaceuticals for $2.1 billion, both companies reported, in a deal that will enable the Belgian drugmaker to offer new treatment opportunities for several rare diseases in neurology and immunology.

** Germany’s PNE AG has agreed to a takeover offer from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure (MSIP) which values the wind energy project developer at 300 million euros ($330 million), it said, drawing criticism from a top shareholder.

** Firlibia Holdings Ltd, a shareholder in Russian homebuilder PIK Group, has sold 2.15% of PIK shares via an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB) at 345 roubles ($5.33) per share, a source close to the deal told Reuters. (Compiled by Trisha Roy and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)