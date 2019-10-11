Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Japan’s Hitachi Ltd has narrowed suitors for its $6.8 billion chemical unit to a handful of companies including Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP, people with knowledge of the deal said.

** Japan’s Itochu Corp has invested nearly $100 million in Chinese electric vehicle maker Singulato Motors to lift its stake to about 7% and plans to boost the holding if the startup meets certain conditions, two people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)