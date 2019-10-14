Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 hours GMT on Monday:

** ConocoPhillips has agreed to sell its northern Australian business to partner Santos Ltd for $1.39 billion, in a deal that will raise the Australian group’s output by 25% and boost its position in the global gas market.

** South Korea’s gaming company Netmarble was named the preferred bidder for a 25% stake, valued at $1.3 billion, in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway , as the company seeks to diversify its revenue streams.

** State miner Mining Industry Indonesia, formerly known as PT Inalum, said it has signed an initial agreement to buy a 20% stake in nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia for an undisclosed sum.

** French energy giant Total SA will buy a 37.4% stake in Indian gas distribution company Adani Gas, as it looks to capitalise on the South Asian country’s push for cleaner sources of energy.

** New Zealand’s Sky Network Television said it has reached a broadcast deal with the New Zealand, Australian, South African and Argentinian rugby unions.

** Liberty Global has offered 500 million Swiss franc ($501.45 million) to rescue the sale of its Swiss cable and TV business to Sunrise Communications, but a key Sunrise shareholder said it remained opposed to the deal.

** French car parts group Faurecia said it had agreed to buy full control of the SAS joint venture it runs with German auto group Continental, in a deal which should boost the company’s profits.

** Israel-focused Greek oil and gas group Energean Oil & Gas Plc agreed to sell its unit Edison E&P’s North Sea assets in UK and Norway to Neptune Energy Group for up to $280 million, as part of its ongoing push to sell non-core assets.

** U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo is adding Sophos Group to its cybersecurity stable, announcing a buyout deal that values the British maker of antivirus and encryption products at about $3.8 billion. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)