Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 hours GMT on Tuesday:

** A KKR-led consortium said it will invest $685 million in the largest hospital group in the Philippines, seeking to capitalise on growing demand for private healthcare in Southeast Asia.

** U.S. luxury department-store chain Barneys New York Inc is nearing a roughly $270 million deal with brand developer Authentic Brands Group that could lead to Barneys shops opening in Saks Fifth Avenue stores, people familiar with the matter said.

** PT Indosat, the Indonesian unit of Qatar’s Ooredoo Group, said it has signed a 6.4 trillion rupiah ($452.30 million) deal to sell 3,100 telecommunication towers, which will be leased back.

** France-based investment firm Wendel said it had signed an agreement to acquire U.S. company Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) from San Francisco-based FFL Partners in a deal with an enterprise value of $910 million.

** Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it would sign 10 investment agreements worth more than $1.3 billion with partners from the United Arab Emirates including the Mubadala Investment Company.

** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it will sell a portfolio of over-the-counter and prescription medicines in the Middle East and Africa to Swiss pharmaceuticals company Acino International for more than $200 million.

** Spain’s Naturgy Energy Group SA and Algeria’s Sonatrach have agreed to buy Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala’s 42.09% stake in the Medgaz pipeline, which carries natural gas from Algeria to Spain, Naturgy said. The deal values the infrastructure at 1.9 billion euros including debt. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)