Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 hours GMT on Wednesday:

** Signify, the Dutch-based lighting company, has agreed to buy U.S. firm Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton Corp for $1.4 billion in cash to boost its presence in North America.

** MGM Resorts International said it would sell its Bellagio and Circus Circus resorts in Las Vegas in separate deals valued at about $5 billion, as the U.S. casino operator seeks to monetize its real estate assets and bolster its balance sheet.

** Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd offered to buy local telecom firm Southern Phone Company in its second attempt this year to expand into the telco sector, aiming to cross-sell broadband and data to its large base of power and gas customers.

